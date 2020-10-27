Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Will Speak at 8pm on Television on Wednesday to Announce the New Health Measures

EPIDEMIC: The French President will speak following a meeting with the Defense Council and the Council of Ministers on tighter measures against the coronavirus

Emmanuel Macron will speak at 8 pm this Wednesday on television to announce the new health measures against the coronavirus, the Elysee announced on Tuesday. These new restrictions, which could go as far as a national reconfinement, will be decided on Wednesday morning during a Defense Council before the Council of Ministers.

n addition to the national reconfinement, the other options regularly mentioned in recent days are a more radical curfew, which would start at 7 or 5 p.m. and last all weekends, or territorial reconfinements depending on the incidence of the regions.