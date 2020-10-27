Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Will Speak at 8pm on Television on Wednesday to Announce the New Health Measures

General News Television
Emmanuel Macron to announce tighter measures to fight coronavirus in France
spanner44Leave a Comment on Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Will Speak at 8pm on Television on Wednesday to Announce the New Health Measures

EPIDEMIC: The French President will speak following a meeting with the Defense Council and the Council of Ministers on tighter measures against the coronavirus

Emmanuel Macron will speak at 8 pm this Wednesday on television to announce the new health measures against the coronavirus, the Elysee announced on Tuesday. These new restrictions, which could go as far as a national reconfinement, will be decided on Wednesday morning during a Defense Council before the Council of Ministers.

n addition to the national reconfinement, the other options regularly mentioned in recent days are a more radical curfew, which would start at 7 or 5 p.m. and last all weekends, or territorial reconfinements depending on the incidence of the regions.

Related Posts

18 departments have been placed on orange alert

Weather: 18 Departments on Orange Alert for Strong Winds, Floods or Snow-Ice

spanner44
Marine Le Pen has said that she will end Free education for foreign children

School: Marine Le Pen Wants to End Free Education for Foreign Children

spanner44
Auto Entrepreneur

Auto Entrepreneur – Real Incomes

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of