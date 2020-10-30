Confinement: The Stores of the Fnac-Darty Group Will Remain Open

RETAIL STORES: The rules of the new confinement are less strict than in the spring, at least for the moment

Fnac-Darty has decided to keep its stores open in France during the reconfinement decided by the executive, relying on the exemption granted to certain stores to meet the needs of teleworking employees, we learned from the group on Friday. . Closed during the first confinement, these stores will be accessible normally, for all types of purchases, in compliance with the health rules put in place since their reopening in May.

“As a multi-specialist brand, we will be able to open our stores in particular to meet the significant demands for IT / multimedia equipment for teleworking, as well as for the repair of electrical and electronic products,” Fnac underlined. -Darty. This decision comes as bookstores have been forced to close since Friday morning, not being part of businesses considered essential by the government.

For bookstores, it’s no

Asked about this distinction on Friday morning, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, stressed that he had proposed during the first confinement that bookstores remain open but that “it is the booksellers who [him] had said that it was not ‘was not possible’. “As soon as it is possible, and I hope it will be as soon as possible, we will see if it is possible to adapt the device,” he added. The minister gave an appointment in two weeks for a new situation, with a view to possible reopening of stores.

“In two weeks, we will see where we are for all businesses, not just booksellers,” he insisted.