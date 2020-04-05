Coronavirus Covid-19: 8,078 Deaths in France, including 2,189 in Nursing Homes… Update on the Situation on Sunday

According to the latest report from the health authorities, France records more than 500 additional coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

From new deaths, Coronavirus Covid-19 were recorded in France in the last 24 hours. In its update on Sunday 5th April 2020, the Ministry of Health indicated by a press release that 5,889 deaths have been declared in France since March 1st at the hospital, and 2,189 deaths in nursing homes and social and medical establishments. social.

Among these new deaths, that of a general practitioner in Haut-Rhin (Grand Est), died of the Coronavirus Covid-19.







28,891 people are also hospitalized (748 more people than yesterday, taking into account discharges) , of which 6,978 cases are in intensive care.

390 people have been admitted to intensive care in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health in its statement, “but 250 people have left.”

“140 additional people were therefore taken care of compared to the previous day.”

This brings the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in France to 70,478 cases. In total since March 1st, 8,078 people have died from Covid-19 in the country.







Deaths in Italy at the lowest for two weeks

In Italy, the number of coronavirus deaths officially recorded in 24 hours (525) is the lowest for more than two weeks, announced Sunday the civil protection.

This represents a decrease of a quarter of deaths compared to Saturday (681). We have to go back to March 19 to find a weaker balance (427).

Nearly 16,000 people died of Coronavirus Covid-19 in Italy, the most mourning country in the world, according to official figures.

Fear of loosening containment

With the return of sunny days and the start of the Easter holidays, the authorities fear a loosening of containment .







AP-HP director-general Martin Hirsch, joined by political figures like Valérie Pécresse, deplored the presence of “too many people in the streets, too many strollers, too many walkers” in Paris, crossed by the carers making it to their work.

Lors de la réunion de crise du soir @aphp , inquietude partagée par tous ceux qui étaient allés dans les hôpitaux parisiens : ils avaient croisé trop de monde dans les rues, trop de promeneurs, trop de flâneurs . Pas de relâchement #RestezChezVous @prefpolice @Anne_Hidalgo — Martin Hirsch (@MartinHirsch) April 4, 2020

New patient evacuations from Ile-de-France to Brittany

From new transfers of patients Ille de France to the UK took place on Sunday.

These 41 Ile-de-France patients were transferred by two medical TGVs. One evacuated 20 patients to hospitals in Vannes, Lorient, Quimper, the other 21 patients to hospitals in Rennes, Saint-Malo, Brest and Morlaix.

The Ministry of Health said that many “health professionals from regions less exposed to the epidemic came to provide support to the Grand-Est and Ile-de-France regions which are under exceptional tension due to this unprecedented epidemic ” the ministry detailed:

“300 reinforcement professionals arrived in Île-de-France to join different establishments (AP-HP or outside AP-HP). In the Grand-Est, 250 health professionals were mobilized as reinforcements. In addition, the health reserve will be strongly mobilized tomorrow, from accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (EHPAD) in Île-de-France.”

Travel certificate in digital format from Monday

From Monday 6 April, the derogatory travel certificate can be generated in digital format.

The certificate can be completed online from your smartphone or tablet, with the same information as the paper certificates. It can be scanned by QR Code by the police.

🔴🇫🇷 #CORONAVIRUS | À partir du 6 avril, l’attestation de déplacement dérogatoire pourra être générée au format numérique. ℹ️ Ce format a vocation à faciliter l’utilisation de l’attestation. Il ne remet pas en cause le respect très strict du confinement. pic.twitter.com/laAE3F2BjB — Ministère de l’Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) April 5, 2020

A gradual return to school?

The prospect of continued confinement beyond April 15 seems likely, but Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Saturday that it was “impossible” to know when students could return to class.

Once the containment is lifted, it will take “several days” to organize a gradual return to school, after a complete cleaning of the establishments, and “perhaps not everywhere at the same time,” he said.

Coronavirus: vers un retour à l’école “progressif, mais pas massif”, pour Jean-Michel Blanquerhttps://t.co/VR9M5RisEd — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 4, 2020

Laboratories authorized to test on Monday

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran indicated that from Monday April 6, all the laboratories which wish it should be able to carry out screening tests for Covid-19 .

This concerns “hospital, city, departmental, veterinary, research, gendarmerie and police laboratories”, which must benefit from the necessary authorizations during the weekend.

Laboratoires hospitaliers, de ville, départementaux, vétérinaires, de recherche, de gendarmerie, de police. J’entends et salue ceux qui se portent volontaires pour participer à l’effort national de tests #COVID19. Autorisations ce WE. Mobilisation des ressources dès lundi. — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) April 3, 2020

4 million masks sent to France

From China, an Airbus A350 landed on Sunday 5th April 2020 at Toulouse airport. Under the supervision of the gendarmerie, a shipment of 4 million masks was unloaded .

A cargo of masks “intended mainly for the health authorities of the countries where the company operates”, was unloaded, said the manufacturer.

Toulouse. Airbus parvient à acheminer quatre millions de masques supplémentaires depuis la Chine #Toulouse https://t.co/9oSerj6dC8 — Actu Toulouse (@actutoulouse) April 5, 2020

A clinical trial from Tuesday

The race against the clock to find a cure for the disease continues, and Tuesday will begin in France a clinical trial consisting in transfusing blood plasma from people recovered from Covid-19 – containing antibodies directed against the virus – to patients in the acute phase.

The epidemic of Covid-19, probably originating from wild fauna, is an alert “unprecedented, on the link between biodiversity crisis and health crisis”, alerts Sébastien Moncorps, of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which calls for better protection of ecosystems.

Avoid a “sinking” of the French economy

On the economic level, the Minister of Finance, Bruno Le Maire, assured the Journal du Dimanche that the State would bring “the necessary financial means as long as the crisis lasts”, in order to avoid “a sinking” of the linked economy to the pandemic.

To help companies overcome the shock of containment, the state announced that it would guarantee up to 300 billion euros in bank loans, the equivalent of 15% of French gross domestic product (GDP).

Depuis le début de cette crise, nous avons fait un choix stratégique : protéger les salariés et les entreprises pour éviter la casse sociale. Notre réponse a été massive et immédiate. Nous la musclerons autant que nécessaire #COVID19 📰 Mon ITW @leJDD ⤵ https://t.co/JmK8rRgWSp — Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) April 5, 2020

Television address by Queen Elisabeth II

A television address by Queen Elisabeth II is scheduled for Sunday evening, starting at 9 p.m. French time. An extremely rare intervention, the fourth in 68 years of reign.

The Queen of England is to salute Sunday evening the response of the British to the health crisis during a solemn address.

Among the many additional deaths on Saturday was the death of a 5-year-old child, believed to be the youngest victim in the country.

La reine Elisabeth II adressera dimanche soir un message de soutien aux Britanniques face au défi du coronavirus #AFP pic.twitter.com/4sO16ZnXSQ — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) April 5, 2020

