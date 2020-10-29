Confinement: Florists Authorised to Remain Open until All Saints’ Day

General News Finance
Florists are allowed to stay open until November 1 due to All Saints Day.
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Confinement: Florists Authorised to Remain Open until All Saints’ Day

Florists have been given permission to stay open until Sunday evening, All Saints Day. The government spokesperson confirmed this morning.

They are not part of the business called “essential.” However, florists will be able to stay open a little longer than bars or restaurants, for example.

After the announcement of a new confinement by Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday 28th October 2020, businesses considered “non-essential” are forced to close their doors from Friday 30th October.

Read also: Schools: wearing a mask now compulsory for children from the age of 6

Open cemeteries

But with the approach of the feast of All Saints, florists, them, are authorized to maintain their activity until Sunday evening.

It was government spokesman Gabriel Attal who revealed it this Thursday morning on RTL. “The French will be able to flower the graves of their relatives. ”

The day before, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, had undertaken to keep the cemeteries open. “I want us to be able to continue to bury our loved ones with dignity,” he added in his speech, watched by 32.7 million viewers.

Related Posts

The Lidl store is located on Boulevard Laënnec in Ploërmel

Brittany: Lidl at Ploërmel Moves to Brocéliande Business Park

spanner44
A fifth case of a person with Coronavirus in France

Coronavirus: A Fifth Case in France, Two in Intensive Care

spanner44
The number of patients to the emergency rooms in hospitals increased

Hospitals: Nearly 21 Million Emergency Room Visits in 2016, a Record

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of