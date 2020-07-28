Auto Test. Mercedes EQV 300: a Range of 350 km

After the eVito and the eSprinter, Mercedes is launching its third electric utility vehicle, the large EQV 300 minivan with a range of up to 353 km. Price from € 72,744.

The EQV, the new large electric MPV from Mercedes-Benz, can now be ordered. For its commercial launch, this 3 e electric utility to star is available in a long version (5.15 m) and with a gross vehicle weight of 3 500 kg. An extra-long version (5.34 m) will follow very quickly.

The EQV combines zero-emission mobility with convincing driving performance, a high degree of functionality and attractive design. The battery has a useful capacity of 90 kWh allowing a range of up to 353 km (in combined WLTP cycle). It benefits from a 4-year maintenance pack as well as the Mercedes-Benz battery certificate up to 160,000 km or 8 years.

Electric and connected

The electric transmission is located on the front axle, under the dynamic grille, and develops a maximum power of 150 kW (204 hp). Energy is supplied by a lithium-ion battery integrated into the underbody of the vehicle.

The EQV develops a maximum torque of 362 Nm and a maximum speed of 160 km / h. The EQV is equipped with a water-cooled on-board charger with a power of 11 kW which allows the vehicle to be recharged with alternating current at home or at public charging stations. Thanks to the standard maximum charging capacity of 110 kW at a fast terminal, the EQV can be recharged in about 45 minutes from 10 to 80%.

Habitability and trunk preserved

As the battery is installed in the base, all of the interior space remains available. Therefore, the EQV meets the highest demands in terms of functionality and flexibility, making it an extremely versatile vehicle.

In private use, for example, families benefit from a wide range of seating configurations. With 6 individual seats, the EQV, like any V-Class, is a true premium shuttle meeting all the requirements of top-quality passenger transport, offering both comfort and quiet driving. Thanks to the flexible installation of individual seats or benches, the EQV can also be configured as 7 or 8 seats.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)