Weather in Charente: Clouds and Thunderstorms

The weather in Charente is forecast to be cloudy with thunderstorms
WEATHER: The weather in Charente is forecast to be a cloudy day with some thunderstorms

The sky is clear over Angouleme this morning and the temperatures indicated 16 degrees at 8am. According to the latest forecast from Meteo France for the weather in Charente, the sky will be divided between clouds and thunderstorms today, Monday 29th June 2020.

In the evening, the sun should prevail. The west wind will blow weakly and the temperatures will rise slightly, with 21 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac.



The rest of the week promises to be cloudy too, with temperatures quite low for the season.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo; Meteo France)

Weather in Charente: Clouds and Thunderstorms 1

