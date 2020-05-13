Deconfinement: Finally, Driving Schools can Reopen

After some legal concerns, the 12,000 driving schools can finally reopen following deconfinement, but we are far from having exam dates

Open Monday, closed Tuesday and finally open this Wednesday. The manoeuvre was difficult for the government around the possibility for driving schools to reopen their doors from the deconfinement, since Monday, May 11th. It was Tuesday evening that the State finally authorized the opening of some 12,000 establishments of this type in France. “We have been heard, that is essential”, sweeps Frédéric Martinez, director of the ECF network (French driving schools) for RMC .

Many driving schools had planned and even reopened on May 11. Except that a circular on the sanitary conditions of the recovery, fell Monday morning, prevented this deconfinement of cars with double pedal play. Stupor among professionals. It was necessary for sector organizations to step up to the plate before the government finally rewrote its circular. For the moment, however, nothing is published in the Official Journal, but it should come, says RMC.







Wearing a mandatory mask

Lessons will, therefore, be able to resume, with its strict conditions as in the ESF network, with the compulsory wearing of a mask for students and instructors, the latter may even wear a visor. However, all is not settled since there is still no date for stalling examinations of the Highway Code and conduct. The reboot will be there, too, slow.

