Coronavirus Covid-19: 480,000 Fines since the Start of Confinement

8.2 million checks have been carried out since the start of confinement
Despite “some regrettable behaviour”, the French respect the confinement in this epidemic of coronavirus, said the Minister of the Interior.

“The French are among the world over, those who respect confinement the best,” assured Christophe Castaner on Franceinfo, this Monday 6th April 2020. However, numerous fines have been raised since this measure was put in place on Tuesday 17th March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

More than 160,000 police and gendarmes are mobilized, and nearly 1.4 million checks have been carried out over the past three days, said the ministerIn total, from the start, there have been ”  nearly 480,000 tickets issued, out of 8.2 million checks”.

“Despite individual behavior which is sometimes regrettable, the majority of French people respect confinement.

This weekend, the radiant weather of Sunday pushed some daring to venture out of their homes.

135 euros fine

The fine for non-compliance with confinement is 135 euros. It increases to 200 euros in the event of recidivism within 15 days, and 3,700 euros and six months in prison for four violations within 30 days.



“Deconfinement is not on the agenda”

“The deconfinement is not on the agenda,” hammered Sunday Nunez, Secretary of State to the Minister of the Interior. “I remind you of the rule (…) we go out when it is strictly necessary. ”

The confinement period, already extended once, is scheduled to end on April 15th. But an extension seems likely.

Since Monday, a digital movement certificate has been available to justify authorized exits, offering an alternative to the paper version in force since the start of confinement.

