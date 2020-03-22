Non-Compliance with Confinement: Up To Six Months in Prison and a Fine of 3,750 Euros

If the violation of the rules is noted three times in less than 30 days, the fine becomes a crime
In the midst of a coronavirus epidemic, the National Assembly adopted an amendment which aims to punish more severely those who do not respect the rules of confinement.

A new turn of screws against reluctant to containmentIn the midst of a coronavirus epidemic, the National Assembly adopted an amendment on Saturday 21st March 2020, which aims to punish people who leave their homes without authorisation much more severely. 

The first fine does not budge: 135 euros . If repeat offenders are checked within 15 days, the fine is that provided for fifth class tickets and thus increases to 1,500 euros.

Contravention May Become an Offense

But if non-compliance with these rules is noted by the police on more than three occasions within 30 days, the contravention becomes an offense .

He was punished with six months’ imprisonment and a fine of 3,750 euros, as well as the additional penalty of community service and suspension of the driving license. Those caught in the act will then be arrested and tried as part of an immediate appearance.



This measure follows numerous reports made by the police and gendarmerie since the start of confinement, Tuesday, March 17th. In a few days, nearly 40,000 people were punished, and some were placed in police custody for “endangering the lives of others,” said Christophe Castaner, Minister of the Interior.

The compulsory certificate for any trip

As a reminder, you must have a certificate ( downloadable from the Ministry of the Interior ) for any trip:

  • Between home and work (if telework is not possible)
  • For essential purchases
  • For health reasons
  • For compelling family reasons, for assistance to vulnerable persons or childcare
  • For short trips (individual physical activity, needs of pets)

