Coronavirus: First Confirmed Case in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques

This new Covid-19 coronavirus case is the fifth in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region

He is 34 years old and has just returned from a trip to Lombardy (Italy). A young man was admitted to the Basque Coast hospital in Bayonne after contracting the coronavirus. This new case of Covid-19, confirmed this Wednesday by the prefecture of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, is the first in the department, the fifth in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

According to the regional health agency, all those who may have been in contact with the 30-year-old are “in the process of being identified by the regional unit of Public Health France and will be contacted to be informed of the action to be taken according to their level exhibition ”. The ARS also specifies that the young man’s state of health is not “worrying”.







Note that the patient hospitalized at the Poitiers University Hospital since last Friday was able to leave the hospital on Tuesday “in good health”. “The samples taken confirmed the cure,” specifies the ARS. The confirmed cases in Gironde and Les Landes are, for their part, still hospitalized “but their condition is not worrying”. As a reminder, in mid-February, a 48-year-old Chinese man who passed through Wuhan was able to go out after twenty-two days of hospitalization in Bordeaux.

