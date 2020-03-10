Brittany: Condor Ferries is Now Owned by Brittany Ferries

TRANSPORT: The takeover of Condor ferries by Brittany ferries has just been validated by the competition authorities

The competition authorities have just given the green light. Since Monday, the shipping company Condor Ferries now belongs to Brittany Ferries, associated in this acquisition with the asset management group Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

#BrittanyFerries et Columbia Threadneedle Investments (CTI) annoncent la conclusion d’un accord pour le rachat de Condor Ferries. Communiqué de presse :https://t.co/VeV5bX1xJF Visuel : © Condor Ferries pic.twitter.com/gJcwfgrB4r — Brittany Ferries (@bferriescorpo) March 9, 2020

“We are committed to working closely together in the months and years to come to ensure quality customer service with the support of our partners in the Channel Islands,” said Christophe Mathieu, Chairman of the Management Board, in a press release. Brittany Ferries , stating that Condor Ferries will remain “a brand in its own right but within the framework of a new ownership structure”.







Both companies carry more than 3 million passengers

Last November, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and Brittany Ferries signed an agreement with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets to acquire 100% of Condor Ferries. The Breton company has a minority stake.

Founded in 1964, Condor Ferries operates between the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands and France. The company transports nearly a million passengers per year, 200,000 passenger vehicles and 100,000 trucks.

Brexit : « Dans le brouillard », le patron de Brittany Ferries s’inquiète pour l’avenir https://t.co/gfOCSD6jYm via @20minutesEco pic.twitter.com/TWmqjXp6D4 — 20minutesEco (@20minutesEco) February 8, 2020



Based in Roscoff (Finistère), Brittany Ferries presents itself as the leading employer of French sailors, with a turnover of more than 444 million euros. The company transports some 2.63 million passengers each year, 85% of them British, thanks to its thirteen ships.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)