Beauvais Airport: Faced with Coronavirus, Ryanair Cancels Flights To and From Italy

Ryanair announced a reduction in its flights as early as Thursday 12th March. Between Tuesday 17th March and Wednesday 8th April, the company cancelled about 90 flights between Beauvais (Oise) and Italy.

The airline has finally decided to cancel all flights to and from Italy on Friday 13th March.

As of last week, Ryanair had announced to reduce by 25% its flight program, mainly to and from Italy, between Tuesday 17th March and Wednesday 8th April.







Faced with the spread of the coronavirus, the airline company had seen the number of reservations decrease as well as the increase in the phenomenon of ” no-show ” (no presentation onboarding).

For Beauvais ( Oise ) airport, this decision represents the cancellation of around 90 flights, mainly to or from Milan, Bergamo, Venice, Treviso, Pisa, Bologna and Rome.







Decrease in attendance

“I point out, and this is important, that these destinations continue to be operated, but with fewer flights per week than initially scheduled,” explains Edo Friart, commercial director of the airport management company ( SAGEB ).

“This will represent 6% of the airport’s flights over the period, and consequently the drop in attendance (not counting that of the flights that remain scheduled) is significant.”

From Thursday 12th March

More recently, Ryanair has narrowed its flight schedule from Thursday 12th March at midnight to "international flights to and from Bergamo, Malpensa, Venice, Parma, Rimini and Treviso, [and] which will be insured only on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. "







“All connections with multiple daily frequencies (for example from Stansted to Malpensa) will be limited to one flight (per day) during each of these 4 days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday).”

“While incoming traffic to northern Italy has suffered from a large number of no shows over the past week, several thousand non-Italian visitors are currently in Lombardy and other regions those affected must return home, and Ryanair must continue to operate this restricted program of 4 days a week to/from the north of Italy to repatriate these non-Italian citizens “, explains the company.

“All the passengers concerned have been notified by email [this Monday, March 9] of these cancellations [or] flight changes. If passengers have not received an email, they can expect their flights to operate as originally planned, ”concludes the company.

