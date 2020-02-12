Weather: After Storm Ciara, Seine-Maritime, Calvados and Manche Again on Orange Alert

spanner44
“Strong winds” and “waves-submersions” are still on the lookout for Normandy, Wednesday February 12, 2020.

Seine-Maritime, Calvados and Manche are placed on orange alert for “strong winds” and “waves-submersions” by Meteo France, Wednesday 12th February 2020. Details.

No respite for NormandyAnd precisely for the English ChannelCalvados and the Seine-Maritime coast, placed since 4.15pm in an orange alert by Meteo France, just before the arrival of the storm Inès, Wednesday 12th January 2020.




“Do not drive by the sea”

Calvados and Manche are placed in orange vigilance for “strong winds”. A risk of “waves-submersions” linked to high tides exists in the Manche and Seine-Maritime, also placed in yellow vigilance for strong winds. The Somme is also affected by this new short-term alert.

The latter is valid until “4pm on Thursday 13 February”, specifies Meteo France. “As far as possible, do not drive by the sea and avoid the proximity of beaches or shorelines where rolls break,” recalls the public establishment, which also warns against the risks of “falling trees or d ‘objects. “

Practical information: 
More information on Météo France’s interactive map >>> here .

