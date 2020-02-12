Tobacco: New Price Rises on 1st March 2020, Packet of Marlboro at 10 Euros

The government published this Tuesday 11th February 2020 a decree fixing the new increase of 50 cents on the prices of cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco. Details.

Tobacco prices continue to climb. The pack of Marlboro cigarettes will even pass the symbolic threshold of 10 euros .

Published in the Official Journal on Tuesday 11th February 2020, a ministerial decree fixes the tenth revision of taxes on tobacco prices since the arrival of Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace.

As of the 1st March 2020, rates will increase on average by 50 cents.

A further increase of 40 cents is planned for November 1st, 2020, by the government. In France, taxes represent more than 80% of the price.







Here is the detail of the new prices

The Philip Morris group, which represents 40% of the sale of tobacco in France, increases the Marlboro package by 70 cents, compared to 9.30 euros today, and the Winston by 60 cents. In addition to the increase in taxes, the group, therefore, increases its commercial margin.

But it is not the only one. Details.

Here are the new prices for the best-selling cigarette packs:

Marlboro Red: from 9.30 to 10 euros.

Gauloises blondes: from 9 to 9.50 euros.

Gauloises brown: from 10 to 10.60 euros.

Lucky Strike Bleu Classic: from 9 to 9.50 euros.

Camel (without filter): from 9.10 to 9.80 euros.

Winfield red: from 9.10 to 9.60 euros.

Camel Essential: from 9.10 to 9.60 euros.

Gitanes: from 10.50 to 11 euros.

Winston Classic: from 8.90 to 9.40 euros.

Chesterfield Red: from 8.90 to 9.50 euros.

Here are the new prices for the best-selling rolling tobacco packages:

Fleur du Pays blond in 40 grams: from 17 to 18.30 euros.

Interval 100 in 30 grams: from 13 to 14 euros.

Camel in 30 grams: from 12.30 to 13.30 euros.

News in 30 grams: from 11.90 to 12.90 euros.

1637 blond in 30 grams: from 12.40 to 13.30 euros.

Django in 30 grams: from 11.70 to 12.50 euros.

Winston Authentic in 30 grams: from 12.30 to 13.30 euros.

Rasta in 30 grams: from 12.30 to 13.30 euros.

American Spirit Original: from 12.40 to 13.40 euros.

Old Holborn Original in 30 grams: from 12.40 to 13.40 euros.

In France, smoking kills 75,000 people every year. It is the number one cause of preventable death.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)