Weather in Lorient: Still No Cold Snap on the Horizon

Between the disturbances along the English Channel and the arrival of sub-Saharan air, the weather in Lorient and Brittany will experience an increasingly gentle disturbed flow.

Saturday

Cloudy at dawn preceding a variable and mild morning with cloudy periods and cumulus clouds. From mid-day and afternoon, the sky alternating with brief clearings, numerous and imposing cumulus clouds generating a few showers. Sustained southwest wind in the morning (strength 4, gusts 40-50 km/h, 50-60 over Groix) weakening slightly in the afternoon (strength 3-4, gusts 35-45 km/h, 45-55 on Groix and the exposed coastline).

From Kerroc’h to Guidel-Plages: west swell 2 to 2.5 m. Mini: 9 / 10 degrees; max: 12 / 13 degrees. Evening cloudy with further rain after 10 p.m. Continuous and fairly abundant rain in the second part of the night. Significant strengthening of the wind after 3 am; southwest (force 5-6, gusts 80-90 km/h, 90-100 or even 110 over Groix and the exposed coastline). temperatures of 11 degrees from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday

The front which continues to skirt Brittany will generate an overcast and grey sky in the morning with sustained and continuous rains becoming progressively moderate and continuous. In the afternoon, despite the strengthening of the high pressure, the front, more attenuated, continues to skirt Brittany, generating an overcast and grey sky with light rain. Strong southwest wind at the start of the morning (strength 5-6, gusts 70-80 km/h, 85-95 over Groix and the exposed coastline) weakening (strength 4-5, gusts 55-65 km/h, 65 -75 on the coastal fringe).







From Kerroc’h to Guidel-Plages: west swell 3 to 3.5 m. Mini: 11 / 12 degrees; max: 12 / 13 degrees. Little change in the evening under an overcast and grey sky with light precipitation. Wind strong to fairly strong from the southwest (force 5, gusts 60-70 km/h, 70-80 on the coast).

On Monday

The front which continues to undulate on the Channel will descend gradually towards Brittany, pushed by the high pressure and the descent of moderate cold air which accompanies it. Overcast, grey and very soft in the morning and mid-day with rare light rain. In the afternoon, the front that descends from Aber Wrac’h will generate an overcast sky with moderate and continuous rain until early evening. Strong south-westerly wind in the morning and mid-day (strength 5, gusts 55-65 km / h, 65-75 on the coast) veering, west to northwest weak on the continent and moderate on the coast.

From Kerroc’h to Guidel-Plages: swell from west 2.5 m. Mini: 8 / 9 degrees (early evening); max: 13 / 14 degrees. Unstable and chilled evening sky with a few cold showers; temperatures will be 7 degrees at 8pm and 4 degrees at midnight.

Tuesday to Thursday

Tuesday, bright and fairly cold in the morning before an unstable sky in the middle of the day and in the afternoon with brief thunderstorms, lots of cumulus and some cold showers. Low to the moderate northwest wind, higher along the coast (gusts 45-55 km / h). Mini 3 / 4 degrees; maxi; 8 / 9 degrees; Feels -1 to + 6 degrees.

Wednesday focused in the heart of the high, Brittany will experience a beautiful bright day despite the presence of very high altitude sails. Weak east to southeast wind. Mini: 1 / 2 degrees; max: 7 / 8 degrees (Feeling oscillating from 0 to + 6 degrees).

On Thursday, the vast high-pressure conditions continue to push the rains over Ireland generating a bright day. Weak to moderate wind from southeast to east; Mini: 0 / 1 degrees; max: 6 / 7 degrees, felt from -2 to + 4 degrees.

Persistent oceanic softness

Driven by an imposing disturbed ocean current, winter has still not set in despite some vagaries. If south of the 55th north parallel, fresh air masses continue to circulate (+ 5 ° / + 10 ° at 1,500 m altitude), you must go north of the 65th north to find masses of air colder and which does not descend under the effect of an ocean current of low layers and very high altitude. Near 12.5 to 13.5 degrees in southern Brittany this Thursday, the temperatures reached 10 to 12.5 degrees in Ireland as astonishing 9 to 11 degrees in the Netherlands and 8 to 11 degrees in Scotland. Further east, the mercury oscillates from 8 ° to 3 ° from the west of Germany to the east of Belarus. Close to 0 ° / 1 ° in Moscow, you have to reach central Russia or Siberia to observe negative values.

