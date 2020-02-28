The First Case of Coronavirus in Normandy Confirmed in Rouen

A person living in Bois-Guillaume, near Rouen, suffers from coronavirus. The information was confirmed on Thursday 27th February 2020 by the Normandy Regional Health Agency.

A case of coronavirus was detected on Thursday 27th February 2020, in the agglomeration of Rouen (Seine-Maritime). This patient lives in Bois-Guillaume, reveals the daily Paris-Normandy . He was not hospitalized, but confined to his home. According to our information, confirmation of this case occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday. It is the first confirmed case in Normandy.







“Significant increase” in France

During a press conference on Thursday evening, the Minister of Health indicated that “we are facing a significant increase in the number of cases on our territory”. Thirty-eight people were infected in France according to Olivier Véran, Thursday. Investigations “still in progress” are “likely to change this balance sheet,” said the minister.

This Bois-Guillaume infected patient could be transferred to the Rouen University Hospital on Friday. Since Tuesday 25 February 2020, this hospital centre has installed space of three rooms dedicated to the coronavirus. “These boxes are equipped with a very specific ventilation system which prevents any spread of the virus,” said François Caron, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department of the Rouen University Hospital, at a press conference on Tuesday. If a person is suffering from symptoms of respiratory infection, they must call 15. “Above all, you should not go to an emergency department or the waiting room of your attending physician so as not to risk going into contamination with ‘other patients’, insisted the specialist.







Several mobilizable hospitals

Faced with the spread of the virus, the Normandy Academy decided on Thursday to cancel all school trips to China, South Korea and the Italian provinces of Lombardy and Veneto.

For the moment, only the CHUs of Caen (Calvados) and Rouen are authorized to receive patients suspected of being contaminated by the coronavirus. But in the event of a change in the situation, other establishments in the region will be identified to complete the supply of care. These are the four other Norman headquarters of Samu (hospitals of Saint-Lô, Le Havre, intercommunal hospital centres Eure-Seine and Alençon-Mamers). In addition, ARS Normandie has identified five additional establishments that can be contacted: the hospitals of Dieppe, Elbeuf, Lisieux, Avranches-Granville and the public hospital centre of Cotentin (Cherbourg).

