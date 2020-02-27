Montpellier: The First Proven Case of Coronavirus

The first case of coronavirus was detected this Thursday at Gui-de-Chauliac Hospital, in Montpellier, on a patient admitted Wednesday to the emergency department of CHU Lapeyronie

The first case of coronavirus was detected on Thursday at the Gui-de-Chauliac hospital in Montpellier, in the infectious disease treatment unit, on a patient admitted on Wednesday. This man was returning from a stay in Italy and presented himself to the emergency department of CHU Lapeyronie.

It is the Director-General of Health, Professor Jérôme Salomon who reveals this evening, the existence of this case proven here.







Read also: First case of Coronavirus Covid-19 in Montpellier: an interdepartmental task force announced

Three patients admitted

This patient is a father from Montpellier who presented with flu-like symptoms. Doctors took samples and the results showed that he had the coronavirus.

A Romanian national taken care of on the night of Wednesday to Thursday by the firefighters of Sdis 34 is not concerned, the results have returned negative.







This Thursday afternoon, three patients suffering from flu symptoms were taken care of by the Smur-Samu 34 and admitted to Gui-de-Chauliac. The results of the samples will be known tomorrow.

38 cases in France

According to our information, the stock of special masks has been exhausted in pharmacies in Montpellier, or even in Hérault.

Tonight, the Ministry of Health announces 38 proven cases in France, including that of Montpellier, against 18, Wednesday.

> TO BE CONTINUED in the evening : the press release from the Regional Health Agency -ARS- in Occitania and the message sent recently to the CHUs and the Samu by the Director General of Health.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)