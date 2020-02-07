Charente-Maritime: The Trailer of a Truck Ignites, The A10 Closed

The A10 Motorway closed in Charente due to an accident

ACCIDENT:The A 10 motorway is closed in both directions of traffic this Friday near Mirambeau in Charente-Maritime

The A 10 motorway is closed in both directions of traffic this Friday near Mirambeau in Charente-Maritime, about thirty kilometres north of the Bordeaux area.

According to Bison Futé, the closure of this section of the A10 motorway follows a fire that occurred around 1 p.m. in the direction of Bordeaux / Paris.



According to several sources, it was the trailer of a road complex that caught fire. The trailer may contain hazardous material, in this case, ammonitrate, a nitrogen fertilizer, which poses a risk of explosion.

The driver was not injured but the flames reached the vegetation along the highway.

