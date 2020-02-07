Suspected Case of Coronavirus at Poitiers University Hospital

Local News
spanner44Leave a Comment on Suspected Case of Coronavirus at Poitiers University Hospital
A suspected case of Coronavirus at the hospital in Poitiers

INFECTION: A suspected case of coronavirus was detected at the Poitiers University Hospital, yesterday Thursday 6th February

Our colleagues from the Press Center report that a suspected case of coronavirus was detected at the Poitiers University Hospital, yesterday Thursday 6th February. A person passing through, who was staying in Neuville-de-Poitou, seemed to show symptoms of the virus.

She was taken in charge by the carers of the Poitiers CHU and quarantined in the “infectious diseases” department before the case of infection was confirmed or not.



To avoid any psychosis, the management of the hospital centre and the Regional Health Agency (ARS) decided not to communicate. “As soon as there is a confirmed case, there will be a press conference right away,” said ARS. Remarks reported by the daily newspaper.

The results of the analyzes should be known quickly. In France, only six cases have been confirmed and no deaths have been reported.

Suspected Case of Coronavirus at Poitiers University Hospital 1

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Related Posts

Sales start early in the Lorraine region of France

Anticipated launch of the ‘Sales’ in Lorraine, Traders Optimistic

Jason Plant
The weather in Charente is forecast to have more rain today

Weather in Charente: The Rain Continues …

spanner44
Christophe Fernandes and Léa Raimbault defend the colors of France Insoumise legislative of 11 and 18 June

Mayenne: Léa Raimbault, candidate France Insoumise in Legislative Elections

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of