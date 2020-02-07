Suspected Case of Coronavirus at Poitiers University Hospital

INFECTION: A suspected case of coronavirus was detected at the Poitiers University Hospital, yesterday Thursday 6th February

Our colleagues from the Press Center report that a suspected case of coronavirus was detected at the Poitiers University Hospital, yesterday Thursday 6th February. A person passing through, who was staying in Neuville-de-Poitou, seemed to show symptoms of the virus.

She was taken in charge by the carers of the Poitiers CHU and quarantined in the “infectious diseases” department before the case of infection was confirmed or not.







To avoid any psychosis, the management of the hospital centre and the Regional Health Agency (ARS) decided not to communicate. “As soon as there is a confirmed case, there will be a press conference right away,” said ARS. Remarks reported by the daily newspaper.

The results of the analyzes should be known quickly. In France, only six cases have been confirmed and no deaths have been reported.

