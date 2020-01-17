Weather in Charente: Rain Before a Beautiful Weekend

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be a mixture of rain and clouds this Friday 17th January, before a better drier weekend

The weather in Charente is humid this morning, but the air is mild. Meteo France forecasts a day of changeable weather this Friday 17th January 2020, with alternating rains and cloudy periods with a strong wind in the morning which weakens as the day progresses.

As for temperatures, it will be 11 degrees in Cognac and 10 degrees in Angouleme.







The weekend promises to be drier and sunny, despite some clouds.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)