Knife Attack in Villejuif: At Least Two Dead and Several Injured

A man randomly attacked four people with a knife in the Hautes-Bruyères park, in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne), this Friday 3rd January 2020 in the early afternoon.

One person was killed and two were injured, including one seriously, Friday 3rd January 2020 in a knife attack perpetrated in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne) by a man.

According to the first elements, the attack took place around 2 p.m. in the Hautes-Bruyères park in this city located south of Paris.

#Villejuif parc des hauts de Bruyères.

Intervention en cours des forces de l’ordre.

Évitez le secteur. — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) 3 January 2020

Attacker Killed by Police

According to our information, a man attacked four people in the park, armed with a knife. He would have attacked them at random. According to a police source, the police intervened and opened fire after summons.

The assailant, whose motives are not known at this stage, was shot three times by police from the Anti-Crime Brigade (BAC) in the neighbouring commune of Haÿ-les-Roses before dying.

“We heard screams after we heard 3 shots. I went out to see. After that there were another 5 or 6 shots and sirens. And we barricaded ourselves in the garage, ” Rouane Yazid, 40, owner of a nearby garage, told AFP .







A man has been killed, another person is in serious condition and a third has been slightly injured, the Créteil public prosecutor’s office and a source close to the file told AFP.

According to the mayor of Villejuif Franck Le Bohellec, the man killed is a 56-year-old Villejuifois. “He was walking with his wife when the attacker approached, he wanted to protect his wife and it was he who took this stab,” said the councilor to AFP .

According to a source familiar with the matter, the seriously injured is a man and the slightly injured is a woman.

Le maire de Villejuif, Franck Le Bohellec, annonce que la victime de l’agresseur est un « habitant de Villejuif d’un certain âge » pic.twitter.com/hZ8eNOtDNp — Actu Val-de-Marne (@actufr94) 3 January 2020

Laurent Nuñez is on the site

A photo taken on the spot just after the attack and transmitted to AFP shows him stretched out on his back at a crossroads, dressed in what appears to be a black djellaba suit.

Laurent Nuñez, Secretary of State to the Minister of the Interior, visited the site.

Shortly after the Secretary of State Laurent Nuñez and the prosecutor of Créteil Laure Beccuau, it was the turn of the union representative Alliance Police of the Val-de-Marne, Yoann Maras , to evoke the work of the police forces to neutralize the Villejuif aggressor.

Après les prises de parole de @NunezLaurent et de la procureur de Créteil Laure Beccuau, c’est au tour de Yoann Maras, d’Alliance Police Val-de-Marne, d’évoquer le travail de la police pour neutraliser l’agresseur pic.twitter.com/LHHHPHYBQy — Actu Val-de-Marne (@actufr94) 3 January 2020



This attack comes while France lives under a constant terrorist threat. The wave of jihadist attacks that have hit the country since 2015 has left a total of 255 dead.

The Villejuif attack comes a few days before the fifth anniversary of the attacks on Charlie Hebdo and the Hyper Cacher in January 2015.

