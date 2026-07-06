A New Heatwave Sets in this Tuesday in France: 61 Departments on Orange Alert

For the third time in less than two months, France is facing “very high heat”. The forecasts for the heatwave this Tuesday 7th July 2026.

The heat will go up a notch again this Tuesday 7th July 2026. A news heatwave, after that record of June, settles over a large part of France, at least until the weekend of Saturday 11th July and Sunday 12th July 2026

In the coming days, the maximum expected temperatures will be above 36°C over a large part of France and could regularly exceed 38°C and even 40°C between the southwest and the Mediterranean regions.

And Météo-France multiply the alerts (again). For this Tuesday 7th July 2026, 61 departments are now placed on orange alert for heat waves. There were “only” 16 of them this Monday. And the list will grow further in the coming days.

The departments placed on orange heatwave alert for this Tuesday 7th July 2026:

Allier

Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Ardèche

Ariège

Aude

Aveyron

Charente

Charente-Maritime

Cher

Corrèze

Côte-d’Or

Creuse

Dordogne

Drôme

Eure-et-Loir

Finistère

Gard

Haute-Garonne

Gers

Gironde

Hérault

Ille-et-Vilaine

Indre

Indre-et-Loire

Isère

Landes

Loir-et-Cher

Loire

Loire-Atlantique

Loiret

Lot

Lot-et-Garonne

Maine-et-Loire

Mayenne

Morbihan

Nièvre

Puy-de-Dôme

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Hautes-Pyrénées

Pyrénées-Orientales

Rhône

Saône-et-Loire

Sarthe

Savoie

Haute-Savoie

Paris

Seine-et-Marne

Yvelines

Deux-Sèvres

Tarn

Tarn-et-Garonne

Vaucluse

Vendée

Vienne

Haute-Vienne

Yonne

Essonne

Hauts-de-Seine

Seine-Saint-Denis

Val-de-Marne

This Tuesday 7th July, temperatures will rise further, with 36°C to 38°C over a large part of France, “with the exception of northern Brittany-Normandy, Hauts-de-France and the north of the Grand Est”, lists the weather organization.

The departments placed on yellow heatwave alert for this Tuesday 7th July 2026:

Ain

Hautes-Alpes

Aube

Bouches-du-Rhône

Cantal

Jura

Haute-Loire

Lozère

Haute-Marne

Orne

From 38°C to 40°C, or even locally more this Tuesday

The warmest values, from 38°C to 40°C, or even locally more, will concern New Aquitaine as well as the coastal departments of the Gulf of Lion.

The minimums this Tuesday will gradually homogenize from south to north: 17 to 23°C in the southern half, 15 to 20°C in the northern half. Scorching conditions which will therefore continue until the end of the week, at least.

Since May, these anticyclonic situations have been occurring one after the other in western Europe, with blockages tending to form and strengthen in the immediate vicinity of France.

Danger of “persistent fire”

These temperatures, which test organisms and fuel the debate on adaptation to climate change, are accompanied by a “persistent danger of fires”, according to Météo-France, while hundreds of firefighters always fighting against one fire which led to the evacuation of 10,000 people in the Pyrénées-Orientales.

In France, the month of June was the hottest ever known, after an already unprecedented first heatwave in May.

During the scorching week of June 22, the number of deaths increased by 30%, mostly affecting elderly people living at home, according to the agency health public France.