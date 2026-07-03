The Heatwave is Back: Orange Alert Reactivated by Météo France this Saturday, Where Will it be Hottest?

A new heatwave episode is about to begin this weekend of July 4-5, 2026. Two departments are already placed on orange “heatwave” alert for Saturday.

After more than two weeks of historic heatwave, did you think the extreme heat was behind us? The recent ones weather forecast report a new heatwave coming this weekend of July 4-5, 2026, right at the beginning of the school holidays summer.

The latest bulletin from Météo France go in this direction this Friday 3rd July 2026 at 4 p.m., with two departments already placed on orange alert for the next day. These are the Pyrénées-Orientales and Hérault.

“Special” alert

In its bulletin published Friday at 4 p.m., Météo France justifies reactivation of orange “heatwave” alert by the fact that a new episode of high heat preparing to reach France – at least, part of the southwest.

Although it requires “particular alert, particularly for sensitive or exposed people”, it is nevertheless a “not remarkable” episode, wants to reassure the weather organization, which predicts a “gradual” rise in temperatures this weekend.

Temperatures above 35 °C are expected in the South-East quarter.

The heat sets in especially from Sunday

But it’s Sunday July 5, 2026 that the heat will really start to set in, according to Yann Amice, meteorologist and founder of Weathernco, questioned by news.fr.

Thus, we could reach 20 to 30 °C in a northern half, 34 to 38 °C in the southwest, and locally 39 °C in the basin mediterranean. Especially since the wind will dry up, with the tramontana and the mistral which will cut off from this Sunday.

The first heat peak2026 is expected on Monday 6th July 2026. “The strongest heat concerns the territories from the South-West to the lower Rhône valley and the temperatures reach or exceed 35 °C over the southern two thirds of the country, anticipate Météo-France.