The 4th Heatwave Begins this Tuesday: Already 20 Departments on Alert, forecasts from Météo France
The extreme heat is back this Tuesday in France. Météo France places several departments on yellow alert for heatwave
While fires have already destroyed 115,000 hectares in France in Gironde and Landes, a fourth heatwave is expected for this week with temperatures locally exceeding 40 degrees.
From this Tuesday, July 28, 2026, several departments are placed on yellow alert, confirms Météo France in his 6 a.m. newsletter. A new heatwave which therefore raises fears of the worst on the front of the fires, driven by drought.
Departments on alert
In total, 20 departments are placed on yellow alert this Tuesday:
- Ain heatwave
- Allier heatwave
- Côte-d’Or heatwave
- Doubs heatwave
- Gironde heatwave
- Jura heatwave
- Landes heatwave
- Loire heatwave
- Haute-Marne heatwave
- Meurthe-et-Moselle heatwave
- Moselle heatwave
- Nièvre heatwave
- Puy-de-Dôme heatwave
- Bas-Rhin heatwave
- Haut-Rhin heatwave
- Rhône heatwave
- Haute-Saône heatwave
- Saône-et-Loire heatwave
- Vosges heatwave
- Terr. of Belfort heatwave
36 to 37 degrees expected this Tuesday
“High heat sets in over a large part of the country on Tuesday 28th July, with a peak in intensity on Wednesday 29th July”, warns Météo-France. Thus, the maximums are clearly increasing this Tuesday with high temperatures over a large part of the country between 32 °C and 35 °C, even 36 °C to 37 °C in the South-West.
We expect 33 °C in Nantes and Paris, 34 °C in Lyon, 35 °C in Clermont-Ferrand and Toulouse.
Heat pushed by a sun which imposes itself all day long. “Only a few clouds can linger on the banks of the Channel in the morning. During the afternoon, clouds bud towards the Alps and the massifs of Corsica”, details the weather organization.
As for the minimums, they will be between 10 and 14 degrees in a northern third of the country, 14 to 18 degrees elsewhere, 19 to 24 degrees in the South-East.
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