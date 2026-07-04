The 4th Heatwave Begins this Tuesday: Already 20 Departments on Alert, forecasts from Météo France

The extreme heat is back this Tuesday in France. Météo France places several departments on yellow alert for heatwave

While fires have already destroyed 115,000 hectares in France in Gironde and Landes, a fourth heatwave is expected for this week with temperatures locally exceeding 40 degrees.

From this Tuesday, July 28, 2026, several departments are placed on yellow alert, confirms Météo France in his 6 a.m. newsletter. A new heatwave which therefore raises fears of the worst on the front of the fires, driven by drought.

Departments on alert

In total, 20 departments are placed on yellow alert this Tuesday:

Ain heatwave

heatwave Allier heatwave

heatwave Côte-d’Or heatwave

heatwave Doubs heatwave

heatwave Gironde heatwave

heatwave Jura heatwave

heatwave Landes heatwave

heatwave Loire heatwave

heatwave Haute-Marne heatwave

heatwave Meurthe-et-Moselle heatwave

heatwave Moselle heatwave

heatwave Nièvre heatwave

heatwave Puy-de-Dôme heatwave

heatwave Bas-Rhin heatwave

heatwave Haut-Rhin heatwave

heatwave Rhône heatwave

heatwave Haute-Saône heatwave

heatwave Saône-et-Loire heatwave

heatwave Vosges heatwave

heatwave Terr. of Belfort heatwave

36 to 37 degrees expected this Tuesday

“High heat sets in over a large part of the country on Tuesday 28th July, with a peak in intensity on Wednesday 29th July”, warns Météo-France. Thus, the maximums are clearly increasing this Tuesday with high temperatures over a large part of the country between 32 °C and 35 °C, even 36 °C to 37 °C in the South-West.

We expect 33 °C in Nantes and Paris, 34 °C in Lyon, 35 °C in Clermont-Ferrand and Toulouse. Météo-France

Heat pushed by a sun which imposes itself all day long. “Only a few clouds can linger on the banks of the Channel in the morning. During the afternoon, clouds bud towards the Alps and the massifs of Corsica”, details the weather organization.

As for the minimums, they will be between 10 and 14 degrees in a northern third of the country, 14 to 18 degrees elsewhere, 19 to 24 degrees in the South-East.