French Bank Fees on the Rise: What Households Can Expect in 2025

French banks are quietly increasing their fees in 2025. From account maintenance costs to debit card charges, here’s how much more you’ll pay – and how to reduce the impact.

French households are facing yet another cost increase this year, as most major banks raise their service fees for 2025. According to Les Échos and financial data aggregated by the Bank of France, the average increase in banking fees is around 3.1%, following steady hikes since 2022. This rise affects everything from basic account maintenance to bank card renewals and withdrawal charges.

Several major banks, including Société Générale, Crédit Agricole and BNP Paribas, have already confirmed new tariffs. In some cases, customers who previously paid no monthly maintenance fee may now face charges of between €2 and €5 per month. Others are seeing their debit card fees rise by €1–€3 annually, while cash withdrawals at competing ATMs will cost extra.

Why Fees Are Rising

Banks cite higher digital infrastructure costs and inflation-related adjustments as key reasons behind the increases. However, critics argue that the timing is particularly sensitive, given the ongoing cost of living crisis and tighter household budgets. Many small business owners and freelancers – already hit by lower real incomes – are also affected.

How to Keep Costs Under Control

Consumers can compare offers across different banks, or consider online-only banks that charge little or no account maintenance fees. As recent changes to bank transfers make it easier to switch accounts, now may be the right time to look for a better deal. It’s also worth noting that new EU transparency rules will require French banks to clearly list all fees on a standardised annual statement by early 2026.

Meanwhile, everyday expenses such as coffee, energy, and tobacco continue to climb — see our recent report on rising coffee prices and how it adds to household strain.

