The New Volvo EX90 has Eyes in the Roof

AUTO: A resolutely Scandinavian approach by Volvo to design that marvellously combines line and function.

Volvo’s new large SUV, which will be unveiled on November 9, holds many secrets. Designers and engineers have indeed worked together not to distort the line while making the car incredibly technological. The best example is probably LIDAR, a detection system that uses a laser to precisely measure distances, and is able to detect pedestrians up to 250m away.

The highest possible

“Integrating LIDAR in a way that is both aesthetic and safe was a real challenge,” says Jon Mayer, designer at Volvo. “These are the eyes of the car, and although it was possible to place them at the level of the grille – which would be like having the eyes at knee height – it made much more sense to position them as high as possible. so as to optimize the field of vision. This is why, with our engineers, we decided to integrate it into the roof for maximum efficiency. »