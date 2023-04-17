Video Games: Sega Gets its Hands on the Famous Game “Angry Birds”

The Japanese group, Sega will pay just over 700 million euros to buy Rovio, the game designer

Sega will expand its catalogue by placing ” Angry Birds ” there. The Japanese firm is indeed in the running to buy Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish group behind the iconic game. We learn, this Monday, that Sega Sammy, bringing together Sammy Corp. (slot machines) and Sega Corp., has launched a friendly offer to buy the Finnish publisher for more than 700 million euros. A few days ago, the Wall Street Journal mentioned the figure of one billion dollars or 910 million euros.

The sum remains comparable to what Playtika had proposed. A few weeks ago, it was thought that the Israeli firm would take the piece for 800 million dollars (728 million euros). But at the end of March, the rapprochement between the Finn and the company specializing in mobile games fell apart, recall Les Echos .

A worldwide success

“Angry Birds”, which, in seven and a half years, has garnered nearly 800 million dollars in sales, is the first smartphone game to have exceeded one billion downloads. It was in 2021. But since then, the Finnish group has been looking for a new dynamic. “Angry Birds Classic” is no longer downloadable for Android. Rovio, which still employs 500 people, wants to highlight its free and monetizable games, rather than its bestseller.

Sega’s offer, which represents a 19% premium to Rovio’s closing price on Friday, is part of the Japanese publisher’s “long-term goal” to expand into mobile video games, the two companies said in a joint press release. Rovio recommended that shareholders accept the offer of 9.25 euros per share. Sega wants to finalize the takeover during the third quarter.

A sector in decline

We are witnessing several operations in the world of mobile video games. Take-Two Interactive Software bought Zynga, the maker of “FarmVille”, by spending $11 billion. The takeover of “Activision Blizzard” by Microsoft for 69 billion dollars committed since January 2022 should be finalized. Furthermore, the sector is in decline for the first time, with sales down 6.4% over one year.