Super U, Monoprix… Wine Recalled Everywhere in France

Several bottles of wine, sold at Super U, Metro and Monoprix, are recalled for their potential danger.

[Update February 17, 2023] An additional bottle has been recalled by rappel-conso.gouv.fr. This is a Rasteau rouge 2020 Les Crapons, sold in U stores (Super, Hyper…). The latter has a manufacturing defect, which causes a burr at the neck of the bottle.

The batches concerned are L2200 and L2333, barcode 3271923171048. It is a 37.5 cl bottle. An exchange or refund is in place until March 15, 2023.

Be careful when tasting these products. Two wines are currently subject to a recall procedure. They are suspected of containing broken glass and should therefore no longer be consumed, warns the RappelConso site.

“Due to the risk of injury / adverse effects following the ingestion of this product, as a precaution, it is recommended that people who hold products belonging to the batch (s) described above not to consume them,” the government product recall site says.

Here are the lots concerned

Two wines are affected by this procedure.

A red Côtes-du-Rhône 2020 Château de Beaulieu , in a 375 ml bottle, marketed at Monoprix, everywhere in France. According to the recall sheet, this wine has the GTIN code 3268174014002, and the lot number L2201801 (engraved under the bottle). It was sold from 01/18/2022 to 02/10/2023 and must be returned to the store for a refund.

, in a 375 ml bottle, marketed at Monoprix, everywhere in France. According to the recall sheet, this wine has the GTIN code 3268174014002, and the lot number L2201801 (engraved under the bottle). It was sold from 01/18/2022 to 02/10/2023 and must be returned to the store for a refund. A red Côtes-du-Rhône 2019 Château Saint Roman, in a 375 ml bottle, marketed at Metro, everywhere in France. According to the recall sheet, it has the GTIN code 3268174014170 and the batch number L2201801 (engraved under the bottle). Also sold from 01/18/2022 to 02/10/2023, this wine must also be returned to the store for reimbursement.

If necessary, a number is available to consumers, 03 80 62 64 48.