Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Announces She Has Advanced Cancer

The British singer, Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with breast cancer which has spread to other organs
Sarah Harding has revealed to her fans that she has cancer. The Girls Aloud singer has vowed to “fight as hard as I can” when she appears to be already at an advanced stage.
There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.
Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.
— Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020
“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and two weeks ago I learned the devastating news that the cancer has spread to other parts of my body. I’m doing weekly chemotherapy sessions right now and I’m fighting as hard as I can, ”she said on Twitter.
The interpreter of The Promise decided to go public with his illness after being seen in the hospital.
But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.
— Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020
“I understand it must be shocking to read this on social media, but that’s not my intention. Only last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in the hospital so it seems like a good time to tell everyone what’s going on and it’s the best way I thought of, ”she added.
Heroes
If she says “stay positive”, she asks the public to respect their privacy. Cheryl’s former colleague on the scene also promises to “give news” on her condition.
Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so. My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx
Sarah Harding also wished to thank the “doctors and nurses” of the British public service, “who were and still are heroes”.
