Coronavirus: Irish Health Authorities Recommend Suspending AstraZeneca Vaccine

VACCINATION: Irish health authorities evoke a principle of “precaution” on the AstraZeneca coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine

Will Ireland be the next country to suspend the famous vaccine? Irish health authorities recommended Sunday to suspend as a “precaution” the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus, after cases of blood clots were reported in Norway, without a proven link having however been proven to this Stadium.

The commission in charge of the vaccination program in Ireland recommends this measure, already in force in several countries, in the name of the “precautionary principle” from Sunday morning. The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been suspended in many European countries since Denmark has noticed the appearance of blood clots. At the moment, the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization still recommend vaccination with AstraZeneca.