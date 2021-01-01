Coronavirus in Marseille: An Illegal Party Bringing Together 300 People Interrupted by the Police

NEW YEARS EVE: More than 150 of these revellers in Marseille were fined by the police for violating the curfew

An illegal party bringing together 300 people was interrupted and dispersed by the police on New Year’s Eve in Marseille and more than 150 of these revellers were fined for violating the curfew, we learned on Friday from police sources.

The three alleged organizers of this party, in a village hall in the 10th arrondissement, in the eastern districts of Marseille, were arrested and placed in police custody for “endangering the lives of others” and “hidden work” , we said on the side of the Prosecutor of the Republic of Marseille, Dominique Laurens.

A fine of 135 euros for breaking the curfew rules

In addition to some 150 revellers who were fined 135 euros for violating the curfew rules, two other people were arrested, one for “insulting people in public order and rebellion” , the other for “rebellion and violence against persons guarding public order, in particular with a weapon”.

A clandestine party bringing together nearly 500 people had already been interrupted in Marseille , in mid-December, in the northern districts of the Marseille city. It was the largest reported illegal gathering in the country since the start of the coronavirus crisis.