Aznom Palladium Shakes up the Codes (of Good Taste)

Aznom Palladium
Jason Plant

AUTO: Specialized in the production of custom cars, Aznom has just presented its latest creation: the Palladium. A model for the less baroque and decadent …

This “bling-bling” juggernaut of over 6m long, which is inspired by luxury cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, is none other than an Aznom Palladium, a model-based… on the American Ram pick-up 1500!

Weighing nearly 2,650 kg empty, this vehicle has a 5.7-litre twin-turbo V8 engine developing 710 hp and an impressive torque of 950 Nm. Capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, the Aznom Palladium can reach 210 km/h.

Interior of the Aznom Palladium
Its interior is covered with noble materials such as leather or precious wood. According to this small manufacturer, 10 units will be built according to the wishes of the customers, at an unspecified price.

