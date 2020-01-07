Winter Sales: Departure Wednesday 8th January for Four Weeks

The winter sales in France start on Wednesday 8th January

The winter sales start on the 8th January 2020 and go from six weeks to four, in accordance with the Pacte law to respect the wishes of traders and artisans.

“Too many sales kill sales!” This is sort of the message from the government, which has decided to reduce this period of store discounts to four weeks – compared to six previously. The winter sales officially start on Wednesday 8th January, to last until Tuesday 4th February 2020.

Variable dates according to the departments

But not all regions are housed in the same boat. The sales have indeed already started in Lorraine, from January 2nd, to last until January 29th. The prefectures of the departments of Meuse, Moselle, Meurthe-et-Moselle and Vosges obtain a derogation to face competition from sales in Luxembourg, where sales have also been launched.

In the overseas territories, the dates are also different from those of the metropolis, depending on the climatic season and the influx of tourists. Thus, the sales take place:

  • from Wednesday 1st January to Tuesday 28th January for Guyana,
  • from Saturday 4th January to Friday 31st January for Guadeloupe,
  • from Wednesday 22nd January to Tuesday 18th February for Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
  • from Saturday 2nd May to Friday 29th May for Saint-Martin / Saint-Barthélemy.



Shorter period

The winter sales now take place over a shortened period of four weeks under the application of the Pact on Business Growth and Transformation law. Their duration has been reduced “at the request of traders and artisans so that the period is more intense,” recalled the Secretary of State for the Economy, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, as Southwest indicates .

Framed by law, these promotions allow merchants to offer discounts of 10, 20, 30 or even more than 50% .

And while many consumers are now choosing to take advantage of bargains online, the government is alerting to the increased risk of cyber scams during this period. 

