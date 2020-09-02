Tour de France: Improbable! Julian Alaphilippe Loses His Yellow Jersey because of a Prohibited Refueling

CYCLING: Julian Alaphilippe took a can in the last 20 kilometres, which is prohibited. He gets a 20-second penalty, which benefits Adam Yates

Julian Alaphilippe is no longer the yellow jersey of the Tour de France. However, the Frenchman did not lose a single second in the 5th stage arriving at Privas and won by Wout Van Aert, but he fell under a penalty. Indeed, while the pace accelerated in the peloton in anticipation of the arrival, Julian Alaphilippe would have taken a can from one of his stewards on the side of the road within the last 20 kilometres. What is forbidden by the regulations and pushed the race marshals to inflict a penalty of 20 seconds. The Frenchman is now 16th in the general classification.

Is this the moment that cost Julian Alaphilippe the yellow jersey??#TDF2020 Watch The Breakaway for all the best reaction, on Eurosport Player pic.twitter.com/vorVNKSxj8 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 2, 2020



In shock, Julian Alaphilippe did not really comment on the decision of the commissioners, believing that he could “do nothing”. It was the Englishman Adam Yates who took the opportunity to recover Julian Alaphilippe’s yellow jersey.

Le nouveau top 10 du classement général après la pénalité de Julian Alaphilippe. #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/INBLxAfRzM — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) September 2, 2020

Followers think they recognize Franck Alaphilippe

The prohibited refuelling was provided by a member of the Deceuninck team, AFP learned from officials on Wednesday in Privas.

“It’s a shame to lose the yellow jersey like that. We knew there was the 20-kilometre rule. But today, to be honest, the circumstances were special (…) It is the only place we have found to give a can, ”tried to explain his sports director Tom Steels.

Several followers present on the race thought they recognized Franck Alaphilippe, the cousin and trainer of the French rider, on the side of the road.

“Julian was very disappointed because he did nothing wrong, he did not gain any sporting advantage by drinking twice from his can,” said Tom Steels.

Rules are rules, but if only the @UCI_cycling knew how hard we worked for this past months and these first days in the @LeTour, a fine would make more sense than a time penalty, there is no time gain in taking a bottle from the side of the road. 😔 — Dries Devenyns (@3sdevenyns) September 2, 2020



In the end, the most virulent was the boss of the Deceuninck team Patrick Lefevere… but against his own troops. “Cycling is losing your jersey after a fall, a puncture, a bad shape or if you fall on stronger than yourself. But to lose him for such stupidity… And in addition, the one who committed this stupidity is from us, ”he blurted out to the Parisian.

