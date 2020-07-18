Figure Skating: Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Died at the Age of 20 in Moscow

The Young figure skater, Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya decided to give up her career in January after discovering that she had epilepsy

The skater from Russia Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, junior world champion in 2017, died at the age of 20 after falling from a window in Moscow, said Saturday his coach, local media suggesting that could be suicide.

In 2017, the young woman was crowned junior world champion with the Australian Harley Windsor, the first aboriginal to compete in the Winter Olympics, in 2018 in Pyeongchang, where the couple took 18th place.


Health problems discovered recently

The young athlete’s trainer, Andrei Khekalo, told AFP that the young woman fell from a window on the sixth floor of a building in central Moscow. Russian media claimed she left a note suggesting it may have been suicide.

Harley Windsor said he was “devastated and sick in the depths of her heart by the sad and sudden death of Katia”, in a message posted on Instagram. The two skaters had ended their collaboration last February because, according to Windsor, of “health problems” of his partner.


According to Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya’s coach, the latter was diagnosed with epilepsy in January and decided to give up her career. He added that even before this diagnosis, she suffered from depression.

