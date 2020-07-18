F1: Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole Position at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took pole position at the Hungarian GP on Saturday 18th July. He will start in front of his teammate, Valtteri Bottas.

Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, his second in a row and the second in three races since the start of the F1 season.

At the Hungaroring in Budapest at 3:10 p.m. (13:10 GMT) on Sunday, he will share the front row with his Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes far ahead

The second row will be occupied by Racing Point, powered by the German brand, Canadian Lance Stroll and Mexican Sergio Pérez. The gap between them and their predecessors is however abysmal, the “pink Mercedes” being relegated to almost a second per lap.







Still waiting on a path on which he signed his first pole position in F1 last year, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) is only 7 th behind the Ferrari of German Sebastian Vettel and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

Pierre Gasly in the top 10

The McLarens of Briton Lando Norris and Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr as well as the AlphaTauri of Frenchman Pierre Gasly, despite engine problems, completed the top 10.

The other Red Bull driver, the Thai Alexander Albon, is only 13th.

The other two French Esteban Ocon (Renault) and Romain Grosjean (Haas), respectively ranked 14th and 18th.

Note the significant increase of Williams, who after placing one of its cars into Q2 for the first time since 2018 last week, instead this time both cars in the top 15 (George Russell 12th, Nicholas Latifi 15th).

