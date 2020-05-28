Coronavirus: Premier League to Resume on June 17th

FOOTBALL: After Germany and Spain, England, in turn, acts to resume its Premier League championship

The decision was awaited, after the unanimous vote of the clubs on Wednesday for the resumption of training with contact. This Thursday, the BBC , The Telegraph and The Independent jointly announce that the Premier League will resume well, on June 17.th

The first two games played on this date will be late matches, Aston Villa-Sheffield United and Manchester City-Arsenal. The 30th day will follow on June 19th and 20th, with the Tottenham-Manchester United and Everton-Liverpool program on the program. A total of 92 games remain to finish the English season.







One week of quarantine if a positive test

Players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week, the BBC said. Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 will have to isolate themselves for a period of seven days.

After Germany, whose Championship resumed on May 16th, and Spain, whose resumption was announced for June 12th, England should, therefore, be the third European championship to resume. An announcement is expected soon regarding Serie A in Italy.

