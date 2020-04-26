Coronavirus: Premier League Plans to Restart on 8th June 2020

English Premier League Football and other sports have had discussions with the British government over when they can resume.

The English Premier League plans to resume the season on the 8th June 2020, behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, in hopes of ending it on July 27, the Times said on Saturday.

According to the British newspaper, the authorities of English football, as well as other sports, have had discussions with the British government to know when they can resume, that only on “authorized grounds”.







92 games to play

92 games remain to play for the current English Premier League season, suspended since March 13th and outrageously dominated by Liverpool, on the verge of winning its first title since 1990.

Matches would take place behind closed doors, with a maximum of 400 people authorized, including journalists, only if they have been tested negative for coronavirus. All in preselected stadiums to limit the use of medical services.

Additional changing rooms could be set up to guarantee better social distancing and players could be forced to warm up individually, already in match attire.







The date of August 22nd has been put on the table for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Season cancellation in the Netherlands

If the main obstacle remains the lack of available tests, the Premier League will do everything to avoid cancellation of the season, as was decided in the Netherlands, without a champion designated.

Germany, the closest major European championship to resume, hopes to restart the Bundesliga on May 9th, if authorities allow.







On Saturday evening, the English Football League (EFL), which notably manages the organization of the second English division, insisted that the resumption of competitions could not be envisaged without “appropriate” measures to screen for coronavirus.

“It is clear that before any return to football, appropriate arrangements must be made to test the players, this is at the heart of what is currently planned, as is the guarantee that there will be absolutely no risk for those currently on the front line, emergency services, league and club staff, ”said the EFL in a statement.

