Rennes: Two Seriously Injured in an Apartment Fire

Two seriosly injured after a fire in an apartment in Rennes
FIRE: A 50-year-old woman from Rennes was transported to the serious burns centre in Nantes after a fire in her apartment

A fire started on Wednesday evening around 9:45 p.m. at 4 bis rue Bigot-de-Préameneu, in the Sainte-Thérèse district in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine). Significant smoke was coming from a dwelling when witnesses alerted the firefighters. When they arrived, the emergency services discovered two people in the apartment, located on the first floor of a building with four.


Intoxicated by the smoke, the two victims were transported in an absolute emergency to the CHU Pontchaillou. It is a 50-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. In the evening, the woman was transported by helicopter by the Samu to be taken care of in the serious burns centre in Nantes.

Placed in an artificial coma

According to our information, she suffers from severe burns on the face, arms and chest. She was placed in an artificial coma. The causes of the fire’s departure are unknown at this time.

