The Government Unveils a New Deconfinement Map

The government unveils a new deconfinement map for France
The government presented, Thursday 28th May 2020, the modalities of the continuation of the deconfinement, started on May 11th. Phase 3 of the deconfinement is scheduled for June 22nd.

A green light over a large part of France. The Ile-de-France region is orange. This is a new colourful card that the French are discovering this Thursday, May 28, 2020, during the presentation of phase 2 of the deconfinement.

Green is thus largely dominant on the Hexagon, confirming the “rather good news” announced by Edouard Philippe concerning the health situation.



“Today, all [the] indicators are green, with the exception of two departments, Val-d’Oise and Mayotte,” said the Prime Minister, alongside the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran. Thus, only the Île-de-France region, Guyana and Mayotte remain in orange

“Specific concerns remain. In these departments, the virus circulates there a little more than elsewhere.”

Four red regions in phase 1

As a reminder, this card is governed by three criteria: the circulation of the virus, the number of beds in intensive care available, the capacity of the departments to carry out screening tests.



The combination of these three parameters then makes it possible to colour the map in green, orange and red. This last colour indicates the areas in which the virus is still actively circulating and in which it is, therefore, necessary to be particularly vigilant.

The first definitive forecast map for deconfinement, presented on May 7th, then listed 32 departments and four regions classified as “red”, namely Île-de-France, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Hauts-de- France and the Great East, as well as the department-region of Mayotte.

