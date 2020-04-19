Actress Delphine Serina is Dead

Delphine Serina, known for her roles in “Avocats et Associés” and “Un si grand soleil”, died at the age of 49.

The actress Delphine Serina, known for her many supporting roles in cinema, television and the theatre, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She died of a long illness. She was 49 years old.







On television, Delphine Serina had notably acted in several series: Avocats et Associés, Un si grand soleil, Boulevard du Palais, Louis la brocante ….

C’est avec une grande tristesse que nous venons d’apprendre le décès de Delphine Serina. Toute la famille USGS rend hommage à une comédienne et une personne incroyable qui nous manquera terriblement. Nos pensées vont à ses proches. pic.twitter.com/dcsG4RnXMo — Un si grand soleil (@UnSiGrandSoleil) April 19, 2020



Trained at the École nationale supérieure des arts et techniques du théâtre (ENSATT), she also held several roles in cinema alongside Alain Delon, Carole Bouquet and Francis Huster.

