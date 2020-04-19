Actress Delphine Serina is Dead

Delphina Serina had acted in numerous series including Lawyers and associates and Un si grand soleil.
Delphine Serina, known for her roles in “Avocats et Associés” and “Un si grand soleil”, died at the age of 49.

The actress Delphine Serina, known for her many supporting roles in cinema, television and the theatre, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She died of a long illness. She was 49 years old.



On television, Delphine Serina had notably acted in several series: Avocats et AssociésUn si grand soleil, Boulevard du PalaisLouis la brocante ….


Trained at the École nationale supérieure des arts et techniques du théâtre (ENSATT), she also held several roles in cinema alongside Alain Delon, Carole Bouquet and Francis Huster.

