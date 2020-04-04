The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16

DISAPPEARANCE: The causes of the young actor, Logan Williams death have not been revealed
He was a young Barry Allen in The Flash from The CW. Logan Williams died on Thursday at the age of 16, announces the Canadian media TriCity News of Coquitlam, city where the actor was native. The cause of the teenager’s death has not been revealed.
On-screen partner Grant Gustin paid tribute to Logan Williams on his Instagram account, saying he was “devastated” and posted a photo of them from the pilot episode in 2014.
Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️
The young actor had also been in the casting of the series Supernatural, Whispers and The heart has its reasons.
