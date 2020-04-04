The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16

DISAPPEARANCE: The c auses of the young actor, Logan Williams death have not been revealed

He was a young Barry Allen in The Flash from The CW. Logan Williams died on Thursday at the age of 16, announces the Canadian media TriCity News of Coquitlam, city where the actor was native. The cause of the teenager’s death has not been revealed.







On-screen partner Grant Gustin paid tribute to Logan Williams on his Instagram account, saying he was “devastated” and posted a photo of them from the pilot episode in 2014.



The young actor had also been in the casting of the series Supernatural, Whispers and The heart has its reasons.

