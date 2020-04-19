Amazon Extends Closure of Distribution Centres

Amazon's distribution centers remain closed until Wednesday, April 22, 2020 inclusive.
While their activity was initially to be suspended until Monday 20th April 2020, Amazon has announced that it will extend the closure of its distribution centres for two days.

Amazon will not resume service immediately. Sentenced Tuesday 14th April 2020 by the court of Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) to deliver only essential products (food, medical and hygiene), the giant of online business on Wednesday suspended all activity in its six distribution centres in France.


The decision on appeal Tuesday

The pausing of the activity was to last until Monday 20th April. But, on Sunday 19th April, Amazon announced that it would extend the closings until Wednesday 22nd April, inclusive. The French branch of American society explains:

“We remain puzzled by the Nanterre Tribunal decision released last week and look forward to hearing our appeal on Tuesday 21st April. We temporarily maintain the suspension of the activity of our French distribution centres.”

Some orders will be delivered

Concretely, orders can always be registered. In addition, those placed with independent companies, which sell via Amazon but which manage the routing themselves, can be delivered. Only deliveries of Amazon brand products are suspended in France.

Speaking to the Parisian,  Frédéric Duval, managing director of Amazon France, had pointed out “a very strong ambiguity on the accepted articles” to explain the closure of the distribution centres, adding relying on the various global warehouses of the company to deliver these Amazon brand products to France.


