Google Translate will be able to Translate Speeches out Loud… in Real Time

Thanks to artificial intelligence, Google wants to develop, through its Google Translate tool, the translation of sound speeches almost in real time. Explanations.

Imagine saving time (and comfort) if speeches in a foreign language were translated in real time. This is the new project carried by Google via its Google Translate tool.

Possible thanks to artificial intelligence

The whole would be made possible thanks to artificial intelligence, specifies the American site The Verge which was able to attend the press conference of the American firm in San Fransisco, January 28, 2020.

The operation of this device is simple: Google Translate records speech using the microphone and translates it in real time.

Understand the meaning of words

SayHi, Itranslate, TripLingo are all applications (IOS or Android) that allow you to translate speeches. To differentiate itself, Google promises a translation of speeches, recorded or live, almost in real time.







The tool will be responsible for measuring the meaning of words according to the context of the sentence, but also the dialect and accents. Punctuation may also be added.

To develop this tool, the American firm relies on an internet connection. It cannot, therefore (for the moment) be used offline, like other applications. Why? Because of the complexity of the translation.

According to the explanations reported by The Verge: “Google claims that its transcription function constantly evaluates whole sentences while the audio is playing”. The context of the sentence, the accents, the dialect, the punctuation are all elements analyzed to stick as closely as possible to the translation.

When could commissioning be scheduled?

Too good to be true? If the American giant is aware that its translation tool will not be perfect from the start, it promises a rapid improvement in its use.

As of yet, the exact schedule for the deployment has not been announced. One thing nevertheless seems to be emerging: this novelty should first arrive on Android.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)