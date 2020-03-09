Coronavirus in Paris: A Disneyland Employee Tested Positive but the Park Remains Open

CONTAMINATION: The Disneyland employee with the coronavirus was not in contact with the public, said park management

A maintenance employee working at night at Disneyland Paris, and “who is not in contact” with the public, tested positive for the new coronavirus, said Monday the management of the leisure park. “It is a maintenance employee, a night shift, who was on sick leave for several days and who was diagnosed this weekend,” the management told AFP, confirming information from the daily Le Parisien.







“He was not in contact with the visitors. We apply the usual recommendations for colleagues. The park remains open, of course, ”said the same source. The leading private tourist destination in Europe, Disneyland Paris is an open-air park which receives some 15 million visitors a year in Marne-la-Vallée east of Paris.

France is, after Italy, the second most affected country in Europe and has 1,191 people infected since the end of January and 21 dead , all over the age of 60 and/or suffering from other pathologies which weakened them.

