Coronavirus: Two Elderly People Die near Lyon and in Savoie

VIRUS IN FRANCE: Auvergne Rhône-Alpes and the regional prefecture confirmed this Monday noon two deaths of elderly people infected with coronavirus

They succumbed after being contaminated by Covid-19. ARS Auvergne Rhône-Alpes and the regional prefecture announced this Monday noon the death of two elderly people, linked to the coronavirus.

An 81-year-old man from Savoie and confirmed positive for Covid-19 died in the intensive care unit of the Métropole Savoie hospital centre in Chambéry, where he had been in care since March 5th. The second death concerns a 76-year-old woman from the Rhône who was being treated in the long-term care unit of the Antoine-Charial hospital in Francheville near Lyon, the authorities detail.

Seven other cases at Charial

In this establishment, attached to the Civil Hospices of Lyon, “a common point of contamination has been identified with, to date, 4 other patients and 3 health professionals also positive for Covid-19”, adds the ARS. These patients were transferred to the Croix-Rousse hospital.







According to research carried out by the ARS and Public Health France teams, the presence of Covid-19 in this unit at Charial Hospital is probably linked to the exposure of a health professional who contracted the illness when in contact with people returning from a stay in Mulhouse. A city where one of the French virus clusters is located.

Since the appearance of the first case in the geriatric hospital, all visits have been suspended within the establishment since Sunday. “A search for contact subjects of professionals and infected patients is underway”, according to the authorities, who said on Monday that “total restrictions on visits have been extended to all geriatric services of the Hospices Civils de Lyon”.

