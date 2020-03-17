Coronavirus. Work, medical appointment, shopping: how to download the certificate of exit

During confinement planned for a minimum of 15 days in France, any unjustified movement will be liable to a fine. Here are the exit conditions.

President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday evening: all travel and contacts with others must be limited to the maximum for at least 15 days, starting at Tuesday 17th March 2020, at noon.

“This is an unprecedented effort, but circumstances force me to do so. We are in a health war, ” insisted the head of state .







The Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner , later in the evening, detailed the terms of this confinement.

Thus, to leave your home, you will now need a certificate. In what cases, how to get it, what are the penalties for abuse … We take stock.

What are the authorized reasons for travel?

The site of the government indicates since Monday evening a series of directives for the French confined. Travel is allowed for the following reasons:







Move from home to work when telework is not possible;

Make essential purchases in authorized local shops;

Go to a health professional;

Travel to take care of your children or to help vulnerable people with the strict condition of respecting barrier gestures;

Exercise only on an individual basis, around the home and without any gathering.

But these trips, even to go buy bread or take out your dog, can be made “only if you have a certificate”.

“Everyone should do it sparingly,” insisted Christophe Castaner. “If I had to sum it up, I would say that we can get some fresh air, yes, but certainly not to play a football match”.

Restez chez vous ! pic.twitter.com/oVcTDP8Xma — Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) March 16, 2020

How to get this certificate?

An attestation on the honor of “derogatory displacement” was put online on the website of the Ministry of the Interior Tuesday morning. It must be completed by the citizens before leaving their homes, and printed.







It will also be possible to produce a certificate on free paper, for those who do not have a printer.

Certain professionals, such as journalists, will be able to use their professional card as a certificate.

What controls?

Beware of those who imagine they can defraud: “A control system will be set up with fixed and mobile control points, on the main and secondary axes,” warned the Minister of the Interior.

100,000 police and gendarmes will be “deployed on the ground” to enforce containment measures. The minister gave an order “tonight” (Monday) to the police to prepare the device.

The army will not be mobilized for this control operation: “We are not going to deploy the army on the streets. On the other hand, there will be checks by the internal security forces ”.

Un dispositif de contrôle sera mis en place par les forces de l’ordre.

Il reposera sur des points de contrôle fixes comme mobiles, à la fois sur les axes principaux et secondaires, partout sur le territoire national.

Plus de 100 000 policiers et gendarmes seront mobilisés. pic.twitter.com/71poDvDpWd — Christophe Castaner (@CCastaner) March 16, 2020

And what sanctions?

Failure to comply with the containment measures will be punished with a fine.

Violators are liable to a fine of 38 euros. This amount should rise to 135 euros in the coming days, the time that the Council of State endorses the decision.

