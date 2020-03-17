Coronavirus: 175 Deaths, 7,730 Confirmed Cases… Update on the Situation in France

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe reiterated this Tuesday evening the need to remain confined as much as possible to curb the coronavirus epidemic, which continues to claim new victims.

It will be necessary to wait several weeks before knowing if the quasi-generalized containment proves effective in France in the fight against the coronavirus.

In the meantime, this Tuesday 17th March 2020, the Coronavirus Covid-19 has claimed new victims. According to the latest assessment communicated by Jérôme Salomon, the Director-General of Health, 27 people died and 1,097 others contracted the virus.

DIRECT | Suivez le point de situation #Coronvirus #Covid19 https://t.co/thFl8wkiae — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) March 17, 2020



This brings the total number of deaths on the national territory to 175 and to 7,730 the number of infected patients. Across the country, 699 serious cases are to be counted.

What results abroad?

Worldwide, there are more than 189,680 positive cases and 7,813 deceased patients.







“We ask the French to stay at home”

Since Tuesday noon, the French have indeed had to review their habits. Now confined for at least 15 days, they must show white credentials, or rather an attestation of honour, to make certain trips.

Only a few reasons are authorized to set foot outside, and only on presentation of the certificate: commuting to work when telework is not possible, essential purchases in authorized local shops, meetings medical, babysitting or physical exercise only on an individual basis, around the home and without any gathering.

🔴 VIDÉOS. #ConfinementTotal, l’heure d’après : à #Paris et à #Paris18, la police a eu beaucoup de peine à faire rentrer les gens chez eux. Il y a eu des échanges tendus, très tendus. Nos vidéos et nos photos : https://t.co/jx7Zy8pTl1 pic.twitter.com/Xacr9SPd7L — actu Paris (@actufrparis) March 17, 2020

One watchword, therefore: stay at home, repeated the Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe , guest of the 20 Hours of the France 2 television channel this Tuesday evening. “We must strictly follow the instructions” to stop the spread of the coronavirus, he said, congratulating the many French people who “understood the need” for these measures.







“The thing is very clear. We ask the French to stay at home.”

A total of 100,000 police and gendarmes were deployed on the territory to enforce containment measures. Please note that non-compliance with confinement measures will be liable to a fine of 38 to 135 euros.

The sale of restricted paracetamol

From Wednesday, March 18, 2020, pharmacies can only deliver one box of paracetamol (500 mg or 1g) per person with no symptoms, the National Medicines Safety Agency said on Tuesday. Otherwise, two boxes may be distributed.

The ANSM, therefore, invites patients as well as professionals to “respect the rules of good use” and warns “of the need not to prescribe, nor dispense or unnecessarily store drugs based on paracetamol”.

Euro football postponed

The 16th edition of the football Euro will not take place this summer. Originally scheduled to take place in 12 countries in June and July, it is slated to take place from June 11 to July 12, 2021, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, a working group has been set up “with the participation of leagues and club representatives” in order to “examine the solutions concerning the schedules which would allow the end of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions taken on March 17 Add the organizers.

L’@UEFAcom_fr annonce le report de l’#EURO2020 à 2021.

Un groupe de travail a été mis en place avec la participation des ligues et des clubs pour examiner les solutions concernant les calendriers qui permettraient de finir la saison en cours.https://t.co/BpI8NfNuuU — EURO 2020 🇫🇷 (@EURO2020FR) March 17, 2020

This proposal has yet to be formally adopted by the Executive Committee of the European Confederation.

As for the annual Roland-Garros tournament , it has also been postponed . See you in September.

