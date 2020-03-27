Coronavirus in Côtes-d’Armor: Two New Cases Found in Penvénan

After the five cases found last week in Penvénan (Côtes-d’Armor), two new cases were declared in the town, among residents of the Ehpad this time.

Two residents of the hospital for dependent elderly people (Ehpad) of Penvénan (Côtes-d’Armor) tested positive for coronavirus, Thursday 26th March 2020. This despite the protective measures implemented since Friday 13th March.



The mayor, Michel Deniau, as well as the director of the Ehpad, Mickaël Meunier, confirmed these cases this Friday 27th March: “To date, all residents are confined to their accommodation until April 3rd at the earliest. The families have been informed of the situation. And the staff remains fully mobilized, accompanied by the medical teams in the sector ”.

Last week, five other cases were reported in the town, including a child. This had declared a wave of vandalism against the vehicles of residents of second homes, who arrived a few days earlier to confine themselves on the coast.

