Weather Forecast for February 4: Rain Awaiting clearing in the Manche

spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather Forecast for February 4: Rain Awaiting clearing in the Manche
Rain and sun are announced today in the Manche.

This Tuesday morning, the sky will be cloudy with a risk of waves in the Manche. In the afternoon the cloudiness should clear the clouds.

Waking up is difficult for the sky in the Manche… This morning, it is mainly the greyness and the rain that will accompany us. A very grey start to the day where the northwest wind can reach 70 km/h.

These light gusts will continue until the early evening and will mainly be felt on the coast. Ice pellets are also announced in the department this morning.


Back from thinning

The sky will be milder at the end of the morning with the return of cloudy periodsThe rain should even leave us alone until the end of the day. 

As for temperatures, they will oscillate between 4 and 7 degrees.

The sun rises at 8:32 am and sets at 5:58 pm.

The weather is good today in the Manche.
The weather is good today in the Manche. (© Météo France)

Weather Forecast for February 4: Rain Awaiting clearing in the Manche 1

